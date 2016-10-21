Postcodes to be considered 'integral' part of postal address

A public consultation entitled ‘Postcodes to be considered as an integral part of a postal address’ has been launched by the Malta Communications Authority.

When a postcode is included in a postal address, postal sorting and delivery operations are greatly facilitated, increasing efficiency of the postal operator.

Postal articles without a postcode would still be processed, however the inclusion of a postcode reduces the potential of mis-deliveries and other delivery related errors, the MCA said during the launch of the consultation.

The consultation also proposes a number of requirements on the universal provider (MaltaPost) to ensure the availability and increase awareness of postcode information.

Among others, the document suggests a simple and easy to use postcode finder will be accessible from MaltaPost’s website homepage including an interface that caters specifically for smartphone based users.

Third parties (in particular bulk mail senders) requiring a full postcode database will be provided with one at no cost;

The consultation paper which may be viewed here will run until Friday, November 11.