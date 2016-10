Photo: Goran Miskovic

Photo: Goran Miskovic

No one was injured when a reversing bus crashed into a hotel wall in Qawra this evening.

The accident happened at Triq Għawdex in Qawra at around 8.30pm.

Eyewitnesses said the bus was at the terminus and although the engine was turned on, the driver was standing outside and there were no passengers inside.

As soon as it started reversing, the driver tried to jump onto it but he missed the door and the bus crashed into the wall of the Dolmen Hotel.