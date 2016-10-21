Man injured after fall off ladder

A 68-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment after he fell off a ladder in Valletta this morning.

The incident happened in Triq Santa Luċija at 8.15am when the man, a Floriana resident, was on a ladder carrying out works inside an apartment block. He fell a height of two storeys, landing in the common area of the building.

The Civil Protection Department was called in to give assistance. The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.

The police are investigating.