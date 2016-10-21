Advert
Friday, October 21, 2016, 11:12

Man injured after fall off ladder

A 68-year-old man was rushed to hospital for treatment after he fell off a ladder in Valletta this morning. 

The incident happened in Triq Santa Luċija at 8.15am when the man, a Floriana resident, was on a ladder carrying out works inside an apartment block. He fell a height of two storeys, landing in the common area of the building. 

The Civil Protection Department was called in to give assistance. The extent of the victim's injuries are not yet known.

The police are investigating. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. 'Suspicious' VAT lottery winner funds...

  2. As family fled burning car, people were...

  3. Maltese fattest in Europe... by a wide...

  4. No plans for traffic congestion tax......

  5. New MIP chief given €80,000 pay package,...

  6. Debono Grech's payment for consultation...

  7. Car-sharing project to serve 33 locations

  8. Heavily redacted versions of €200m...

  9. Hooded men attack in Attard

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed