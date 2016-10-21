Man charged with theft remanded in custody

A Serb who lives in St Paul's Bay was today remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to five counts of theft or attempted theft and four counts of damage to private property.

Dragon Curbuz, 32, who is understood to be a drug victim, was accused of committing a series of theft-related offences in St Paul's Bay.

Inspector Godwin Scerri told the court how eyewitnesses who saw the Serb in the act of breaking into a parked Toyota, called the police who gave chase. The accused sought refuge in the house of an elderly couple, where he was captured by the police.

Yanika Bugeja was defence lawyer.