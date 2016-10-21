Hooded men attack in Attard

The police are looking for three men who allegedly beat up an individual who had just walked out of his residence this morning.

The incident happened Triq il-Ħarrub, Attard at 6.15am when the 28-year-old man was attacked by three hooded men.

The victim, the managing director of a furniture-moving company, was attacked as he was about to get into his vehicle. He told police he was punched and beaten up with a hard object. He managed to flee his aggressors and rushed back to his residence before calling for assistance.

He was taken to the health centre for treatment though the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the police are investigating.