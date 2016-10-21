Advert
Friday, October 21, 2016, 18:10

Have you seen this man?

 

 

 

The man in the picture, George Galea, 59, was reported missing on October 18.

The police said he was last seen in Birżebbuġa.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts should pass it on to the police on 2122 4001 or 119.

 

 

