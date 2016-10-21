Ħas-Saptan should not house new fuel facilities - NGO

Ħas-Saptan should not house new fuel facilities and any studies should be transparent and comprehensive, an NGO warned this morning.

Front Ħarsien ODZ welcomed the publication of an Environmental Planning Statement on the new fuel dispensation facilities planned at Ħas-Saptan. It said the new facilities should not be permitted because of the major impacts found on geology, geomorphology, and agriculture, as well as the site’s designation as an area of ecological importance, as a site of scientific importance and as having high landscape value.

Front Ħarsien ODZ said it understands the urgency of relocating the current fuel depot from Birżebbuġa. However, the Front requested further information as to why the existent facilities at Ħas-Saptan cannot be used as they are, without further infrastructure being built, as was promised by previous Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi in 2014.

Moreover the NGO noted that the main reason for the extension of the facilities is to minimise the danger involved in switching on pumps in the underground storage tanks.

"The Front expects fully transparent and comprehensive studies before any such project outside development zones is given the green light."