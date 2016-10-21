Abducts policeman and forces film-like car chase

A man was fined €2,000 after he was found guilty of having abducted a police inspector and for driving recklessly in a car chase from Msida to Ħamrun in 2008.

Fabio Psaila, the man also implicated in a failed robbery on the HSBC bank vault in Qormi six years ago, was charged with having on September 15, 2008 held Inspector Joseph Mercieca against his will, of having driven in a reckless and dangerous manner as well as with having slightly injured two police officers.

The court heard how on the day of the incident, as Inspector Mercieca was being driven to work, he caught sight of the accused driving a red Peugeot car near Msida.

Mr Mercieca had explained in court that on the day of the offence he had just been alerted about the accused's possible involvement in a robbery in Gozo.

Not wanting to lose track of the accused, who was very difficult to trace, Mr Mercieca stopped Mr Psaila, got into the car and ordered the accused to drive to the police headquarters in Floriana.

However, upon reaching San Maison, Mr Psaila suddenly changed direction and headed instead at full speed towards his mother's home in Ħamrun, with the orderly giving chase.

The film-like car chase came to an end when the accused, having found his mother's door locked, and then sought refuge in a neighbour's house where he was eventually arrested.

Magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona found the man guilty of slightly injuring the arresting police constable, of disobeying police orders and of holding the inspector against his will. Mr Psaila was fined €2,000.