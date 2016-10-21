West Brom will be a difficult hurdle to clear, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed not to take West Brom lightly and refused to rule out further celebrations if his side are held at home by the Baggies again.

Last year Tony Pulis’ side claimed a 2-2 draw at Anfield, though the hosts only snatched a point thanks to a stoppage-time leveller from Divock Origi, and Klopp was so delighted he orchestrated on-pitch celebrations in front of the Kop.

Reacting in such a manner to a point against West Brom was derided by critics, yet Klopp insisted that was merely a consequence of his admiration for every team in the Premier League.

The Reds now have a run of league fixtures against West Brom, Crystal Palace and Watford, all of whom they dropped points to early in Klopp’s tenure.

“The differences between the Premier League and all the other leagues in world football is that (there are) big individual qualities in all of these teams,” said Klopp. “I think we all know the reason for it and that’s the big difference.

“Nobody will go through and have at the end 120 points or something because there are a lot of difficult hurdles to jump over and West Brom is for sure one of them. They fight for every point.

“I respect them all and I showed it last year when we played West Brom. I celebrated the point and it was a little bit surprising for most of the people but I was happy. I don’t know in this moment if I would celebrate a draw again, it depends on the game we play on Saturday (tomorrow). Everything’s possible.”