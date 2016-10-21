Għajnsielem move top, Nadur keep the pace

Nadur’s Joseph Grima (right) tussles for possession with Kerċem’s Andrew Mizzi. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Champions Għajnsielem picked up four points from two matches played in the space of three days to go top of the table at this early stage of the championship.

In their encounter with Oratory Youths on Sunday, Għajnsielem could only gain a point in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Blacks fell two goals behind inside the opening 21 minutes as Bartomeu Perello Palou (7) and Borja Polo Longarela (21) gave Oratory a flying start.

Għajnsielem produced a good reaction after the break and reduced the deficit on 59 minutes after being awarded a penalty for a foul by Javier Polo Longarela on John Camilleri.

Raphael Kooh Sohna had his shot from the spot partially saved by goalkeeper Leonard Camilleri but the former Gżira United striker netted from the rebound.

The Blacks retained the upperhand but were denied by Camilleri who made a series of fine saves.

With 14 minutes remaining, Oratory Youths re-established their two-goal lead with a low shot from Everton Felipe Da Silva Santos following a counter-attack.

However, Oratory’s Brazilian striker was sent off four minutes later after receiving his second caution.

Għajnsielem took advantage of the extra player to rescue a point thanks to a brace from skipper Ferdinando Apap (83, 85).

In midweek, Għajnsielem were back to winning ways after beating Kerċem Ajax 2-0.

Despite dictating matters for long periods, the Blacks had to wait until the 70th minute to open the scoring with a header from Apap. They sealed victory nine minutes from time as Kooh Sohna converted a penalty, given for a foul by debutant Nelson Bahiya on Damon Hili.

This was Kerċem’s second defeat in four days after losing to Nadur Youngsters at the weekend.

With this win, Nadur consolidated their position in the upper part of the standings, a point behind Għajnsielem.

Nadur established a two-goal lead through debutant Dewide Dos Santos (13) and Milos Stojanovic (64). Kerċem pulled one back with a curling shot by Elton Vella (72) but Claudio Antunes restored Nadur’s two-goal advantage late on.

Kerċem should have reduced the arrears in stoppage time but Trayo Grozev’s penalty was saved by Nadur keeper Mark Grima.

Xewkija Tigers failed to take advantage of the points dropped by Għajnsielem during the weekend as they were held by SK Victoria Wanderers.

Thiago Melo Dos Santos handed Xewkija Tigers the lead after 12 minutes but the Wanderers levelled through a close-range header from Igor Grkajac on 28 minutes.

SK Victoria Wanderers pressed for a winner but were thwarted by Xewkija goalkeeper Steve Sultana.

Victoria Hotspurs, also bracketed among the main challengers for the honours this season, earned four points from their last two outings.

Last weekend, they obtained a hard-earned 2-1 win over bottom-placed Xagħra United.

The Hotspurs scored early through Kevin Farrugia (13) but Xagħra hit back to level just after the break thanks to a header from Mademba Djibril Cisse (47).

Victoria Hotspurs regained the lead with a direct free-kick from Henrique Maciel three minutes later (50) and withheld Xagħra’s pressure for an equaliser.

In midweek, the Hotspurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Oratory Youths.

Victoria Hotspurs had the better chances but their strikers are still struggling to find their best form.

Maciel fired the Hotspurs ahead on 18 minutes but the Youths equalised with an own goal from Moussa Bamba late in the first half.

Division Two

In the main match from the Division Two championship last weekend, Għarb Rangers obtained a close win over St Lawrence Spurs to joint Sannat Lions at the top of the standings on seven points.

Saviour Fidelis scored the winner for Għarb on the hour mark.

The Spurs had a disappointing performance and finished the game with 10 players three minutes from the end when Christopher Cauchi was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Żebbuġ Rovers moved into the upper part of the table after beating bottom side Munxar Falcons 5-2.

Manwel Cordina opened the scoring for the Rovers after 21 minutes. They received another boost five minutes from half-time when Munxar had Paul Parnis dismissed.

The Falcons, however, were not demoralised and turned the score in their favour through Jordi Parnis (44) and Francesco Cini (51).

Munxar missed some good chances to extend their lead and paid dearly for this as Żebbug took control of in the final stages of the encounter.

They scored four times through Ikechukwu Igwemeke (67), Ejofor Nkwocha (85) and a brace by substitute Anthony Zammit in stoppage time.