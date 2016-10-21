Vassallo Group companies get the Equality Mark

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has awarded the Equality Mark Certification to four operating companies operating under the Vassallo Group umbrella.

The certification is based on evidence of the company's true commitment to implement relevant policies and practices that concern gender equality and family friendly measures at the place of work and in the access to and provision of goods and services.

This certification allows the companies - namely Vassallo Builders, Caremalta, Caremalta Mellieħa and CaterEssence - to use the Equality Mark logo in all their communications.

Group chairman Nazzareno Vassallo said: “the Vassallo Group has always been at the forefront in the promotion of gender diversity as well as diversity in general. A number of employees within our group, males and females, have progressed in their career, irrespective of their gender”.

Mr Vassallo expressed his wish that this achievement will motivate all within the group to keep working towards more gender equality.

The Vassallo Group directly employs 1,560 workers, of whom more than 900 are females. The companies within the group offer a number of family-friendly measures to its employees including special family leave, job sharing and reduced hours.

The group also organises various events aimed at promoting work-life balance and family-friendly among its workforce. These include 'Bring your child to work' days, family days and a healthy lifestyle week.