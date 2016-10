Gulf investors eye raising Deutsche Bank stake – Manager Magazin

Deutsche Bank’s largest investors, investment vehicles controlled by the Qatari royal family, would be ready to take part in a capital increase, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported yesterday, citing banking sources.

The magazine said that other potential investors from Abu Dhabi and China would also be prepared to participate in any capital hike. Together with those, the Qatari investors, who centre around Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, would be prepared to raise their stake to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.