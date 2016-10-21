Radiohead to headline Glastonbury

Radiohead have confirmed rumours that the band will headline next year's Glastonbury Festival.

The band are the first headline act announced for the famous music festival, topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday June 23.

It will be Radiohead's third time headlining the Pyramid Stage, following appearances in 1997 and 2003.

A spokesman for the band announced the headline slot.

The announcement came after the band's "angry bear" logo appeared as a painted "crop circle" in front of the Pyramid Stage on Wednesday afternoon.

Guitarist Ed O'Brien recently told BBC 6 Music that Glastonbury was the band's "spiritual home".

"To be asked to play at Glastonbury again would be magic," he said.

"I also think Glastonbury is like our spiritual home. It is the mother of all festivals... there's nothing like that one... it would be great to play there."

Organisers recently confirmed the event will take its traditional fallow year following next summer's festival, "in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team the traditional year off".

Festival founder Michael Eavis previously said he "didn't really want to have a year without a festival".

The festival last took a fallow year in 2012.

Pop star Adele won rave reviews when the Hello singer headlined the mud-soaked event this year.