Trump says he'll accept "clear" election result - another woman claims molestation

Republican Donald Trump said today he would accept a "clear" election result but reserved the right to file a legal challenge, clarifying his stance a day after he refused to promise he would trust the outcome if he loses on Nov. 8.

"Of course, I would accept a clear election result, but I would also reserve my right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result," Trump said at a rally in Ohio.

Asked yesterday at his final debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton if he would accept a losing outcome, Trump said he would "keep you in suspense."

Several prominent Republicans earlier today denounced Trump's refusal to commit to accepting the result of the presidential election, and some worried his stance might make it more difficult for his party to hold onto control of Congress.

Trump's refusal, which Democratic rival Hillary Clinton called "horrifying," was the standout remark of their third and final debate. It ratcheted up Trump's claims that the election was being rigged against him, and became the latest flashpoint in an unusually volatile race three weeks before voters go to the polls.

Meanwhile, another woman came forward today claiming sexual molestation by Trump. It allegedly took place in 1998.

