Police officer dies after raid targeting anti-government extremist in Germany

Photo: Twitter

A German police officer has died a day after being shot by an anti-government extremist during a raid.

Police in Bavaria said the officer died in hospital early today as a result of his injuries.

The 49-year-old gunman was arrested by an armed response unit that had been sent to his home in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend to confiscate more than 30 weapons he possessed legally for hunting.

Local authorities had revoked his licence because he appeared to be increasingly unreliable.

The man, who was not identified, was a supporter of the Reich Citizens' Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany.

Three other officers were injured in the shootout - one by gunfire and two by flying glass.