Statue of topless Hillary Clinton removed after brawl

A statue of a topless, hoofed Hillary Clinton appeared outside a New York subway station, prompting a tussle after one woman knocked it down and sat on it to prevent others from picking it back up.

The display marked the second time a life-size, exaggerated depiction of a naked US presidential nominee has surfaced outside a Manhattan subway stop during the general election campaign.

In August, an artist's statue of an unclothed Donald Trump was eventually taken away by city workers.

A police spokesman said the Clinton statue was removed by whoever brought it to lower Manhattan, and no summonses or tickets were issued.