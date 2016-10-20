Advert
Thursday, October 20, 2016, 20:20

New Zealand police jam session goes viral

A New Zealand police video showing officers holding a jam session in an elevator as part of a diversity campaign has gone viral.

See it above.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ghost pepper burger leaves man with hole...

  2. Watch: Elephant rushes to rescue her...

  3. Statue of topless Hillary Clinton...

  4. Church may be fined for noisy bells

  5. Countryside ranger left mesmerised by...

  6. Harry Redknapp, wife, in freak accident

  7. New Zealand police jam session goes viral

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed