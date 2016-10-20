Harry Redknapp, wife, in freak accident

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp said his wife was recovering after he reportedly ran her over with his Range Rover in a "freak accident".

Mr Redknapp, 69, was dropping Sandra, his wife of 49-years, at the shops when he drove off with her coat trapped in the door, witnesses told The Sun.

Speaking outside their home in Sandbanks, Dorset, Mr Redknapp said she was now "good" after returning home from hospital.

Mr Redknapp, who appeared visibly shaken, told the BBC: "She's fine, it's very lucky. It was a freak accident."

Mrs Redknapp, also 69, was seen on two crutches and with her right leg in a cast as she hobbled into their home wearing a white dressing gown with pink stars on today.

She was reported to have been accidentally dragged down the road in Poole Road, Bournemouth, at around 11.45am yesterday.

One local told The Sun: "I was in a shop and a couple of people came in and said, 'Crikey, there's a lady who's been dragged along the road'.

"Then someone else came in and said it was Harry Redknapp who had just dropped his wife off.

"I heard as he drove off she got her coat caught in the door. She was dragged along the road before he realised."

In 1990 Mr Redknapp, who has managed Tottenham, Southampton, West Ham and Portsmouth, was seriously injured in a crash near Rome, Italy, that killed his friend Brian Tiler.