Thursday, October 20, 2016, 14:04

Watch: Elephant rushes to rescue her 'drowning' trainer

A video has emerged of a young elephant which rushed into a river to rescue her trainer when he appeared to be struggling in the tide.

Kham Lha waded across the water at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand to grab hold of Darrick Thomson.

Mr Thomson, 42, said he has formed an “inseparable bond” with the elephant since she was rescued and taken to the reserve last year.

The five-year-old elephant believed Mr Thomson, who is originally from Toronto, Ontario, was in danger as he splashed and cried for help.

But the trainer was just testing to see what her reaction would be.

The elephant is seen crossing the water and using her trunk to reach out, before putting a leg around the trainer. 

