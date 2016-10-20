UK to pay for some EU market access? No, says Joseph Muscat

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Talks of the UK leaving the EU’s single market but paying to have good access to some parts of it "simply won’t happen", Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was quoted as telling the BBC today.

Dr Muscat also told the BBC that some EU leaders still think Brexit might not happen.

Reports that the idea was being discussed surfaced in the Financial Times last week, but EU leaders have repeatedly said that in the Brexit talks the UK will not be able to "pick and choose" and there can be no EU access to the single market without access to the other basic EU freedoms, including freedom of movement.

The UK says firms on mainland Europe will have more to lose than British firms if free market access between the UK and the EU is stopped.

Dr Muscat is in Brussels for a two-day EU summit which, for the first time, is being attended by UK prime minister Theresa May. The main focus of the summit will be migration and the situation in Syria.

EU officials have said Brexit will not be formally negotiated until the EU triggers Article 50 – the mechanism for leaving the EU.

Dr Muscat also told journalists that "the EU has many challenges and problems, but it is the best such-project in the world".

Theresa May said on her arrival in Brussels that she had a very clear message: "The UK is leaving the EU but we will continue to play a full role until we leave and we'll be a strong and dependable partner after we have left."

Above all, she said it was important that the EU stand together in the face of Russian aggression in Syria.

"It's vital that we work together to continue to put pressure on Russia to stop its appalling atrocities, its sickening atrocities in Syria," May said.

In comments to the press before entering the summit, the Maltese Prime Minister said the EU was divided more than ever on the issue of migration.

"Today's discussions won't solve anything," he said.