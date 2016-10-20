Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says Health Minister Chris Fearne tabled in Parliament three heavily redacted contracts signed by the government and Vitals, the company given a 30-year concession to run three hospitals in Malta and Gozo. In another story, the newspaper says an inter-ministerial committee is set to recommend lowering the age of consent from 18 to 16.

The Malta Independent says several reports related to the Delimara gas-fired power station project and amounting to more than 15,000 pages, published yesterday, contain only one mention of fireworks - in a glossary.

L-Orizzont says that the reports on the new power station and gas tanker have been published as promised.

In-Nazzjon leads with the Opposition’s call for the consultation period on the power station and the gas tanker to be extended.