Paceville masterplan consultation period extended

The public consultation process for a new development framework for Paceville is being extended by three weeks to November 25, the Planning Authority said.

The original deadline was November 4.

This extension will give the public and stakeholders nine weeks to review the masterplan. The public consultation exercise is specifically meant to give stakeholders the opportunity to stakeholders to give their input.

The authority also said it will be holding a public consultation meeting in the coming weeks. A number of meetings are also being held with councils and other stakeholders to explain the masterplan in detail, get reactions and answer questions.

The masterplan will then be modified, taking into consideration the feedback received. In the eventuality of any major changes, it will have to undergo a second round of public consultation, during which all those interested may express their views. A separate consultation period is also envisaged with respect to the Strategic Environment Assessment.

The public can read and give feedback on the masterplan via the Planning Authority’s website.



The plan, which was developed by international infrastructure and planning experts Mott MacDonald and Broadway Malyan, includes recommendations on both a development approach for Paceville and also a transport strategy for the area.

The masterplan for Paceville is a long term holistic vision, which will be implemented over an extended period of time, the authority said.