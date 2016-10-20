MFCC officials arraigned over lighting structure collapse which seriously injured worker

Three MFCC directors and two officials were accused in court today of having involuntarily seriously injured a man when a lighting structure collapsed during preparations for the rock opera Ġensna. See more here.

Directors Winston Zahra, Gerald Borg and Joseph Fenech, together with CEO Anita Mifsud and projects manager Mark Anthony Farrugia were also accused of causing damages to Nexos Ltd and RVC Ltd and of breaching the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Emanuel Ronayne, the 48 year-old victim, suffered perforated lungs, a ruptured spleen, fractured ribs on his left side as well as fractures to several vertebrae after being dealt "a sudden, massive blow".

The injured workman explained in court how he had been rushed to hospital in critical condition after the 2014 accident which left him with a permanent disability and thus unable to continue to work for RVC Ltd. He is now unemployed and has no source of income.

Emergency Department consultant Jonathan Joslin testified that first responders had found Ronayne conscious but in respiratory distress so much so that a chest drain had to be inserted on site to allow him to breathe.

Inspector Robert Vella is prosecuting. Lawyers Joe Giglio, Stephen Tonna Lowell, Stephan Camilleri and Joseph J. Vella are appearing for the defendants, while lawyer Michael and Jacqueline Tanti Dougall are representing Ronayne as parte civile.