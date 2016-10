Two men appeared at the Gozo Court to face charges of wallet thefts.

A 61-year-old man from Malta who lives Marsalforn was granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to stealing a wallet on October 11.

In a separate case, a 22-year-old Somali, who also lives in Marsalforn, was remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to stealing a wallet on October 17.

He was also charged with breaching the conditions of two suspended sentences and being a relapser.