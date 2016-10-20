Dozens of children to walk for 9-year-old cancer patient

Friends recently held a mass for young Giacomo.

Dozens of friends and families of a nine-year-old boy battling cancer at the Rainbow Ward will join runners and walkers for the Global Run Valletta on October 30.

Wearing their specially designed T-shirts in orange, red, yellow and blue – inspired by some of the bands of a rainbow – the walkers will promote Giacomo Cassar Fenech's wish to donate blood and to donate to Puttinu Cares.

“We thought we'd join the Global Run Valletta as we learnt that the organisers are bringing this world-class event to Malta to donate all registration fees to Puttinu Cares. It is Giacomo’s wish that people support a charity that is so fantastically helping him in his fight with cancer,” said Jackie Cooper, whose son and Giacomo are best friends.

The idea behind the walk is to involve Giacomo in the event since he has been confined to his bed for the past six weeks. More than 175, including other children of Giacomo's age, have registered their interest to participate.

“The enthusiasm of the participants is truly inspiring to Puttinu Cares. These kids are leading by example by showing that solidarity and companionship do not follow age barriers,” said a spokesperson from Puttinu Cares.

Organised by Global Ports Holding – the world’s largest cruise port operator and the majority shareholder in Valletta Cruise Port – GRV 2016 features a 10km run, and a 5km run and a 5km walk. All registration monies will be donated to Puttinu Cares.

Those registering for Giacomo should enter ‘Giacomo’ in the club affiliation box. The fee to enter the 10K run is €10, €5 for the 5km run, and €5 for the 5km walk.

Registration can be completed by clicking here.