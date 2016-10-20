Car-sharing project to serve 33 locations

Car-sharing service users will be allowed to use priority lanes. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A 24-hour car-sharing service with a minimum fleet of 80 vehicles spread across 33 localities is one of the options being considered by Transport Malta to address traffic congestion and the parking shortage.

Under the proposed system, commuters would be charged for the duration of the trip which they must book in advance. The users would be able to use priority lanes and have reserved parking spaces.

According to Transport Malta’s proposals, the operator, that could also be a joint venture or a consortium, would be granted a 10-year concession with the possibility of a two-year extension. A concession fee of €25,000 will apply from the second year.

The project also aims to cut emissions by obliging the concessionaire to offer at least 40 electric vehicles. If they are second-hand, the cars must not be older than two years or have logged more than 12,000 kilometres.

Use of LPG-propelled vehicles is also being encouraged.

Internal combustion cars must be new and in line with the latest EU emission standards.

Another condition is that all cars must be covered by a roadside assistance service in case of a breakdown.

The car-sharing proposal works along the lines of the Uber service

The selected operator must roll out the full service within eight months from being granted the concession. In combination with various public transport options and other modes, such as motorbikes or bicycles, the proposed system offers a very cost-effective alternative to private car ownership, the document notes.

The submission period closes on December 5.

Along with other transport modes, the system offers a cost-effective alternative to car ownership.

Though not identical, this car-sharing proposal works along the lines of the Uber service, which originated in the United States in 2009 but has rapidly spread in over 66 countries and 500 cities, though not in Malta.

Contrary to the service being proposed in Malta, Uber does not have its own fleet but is operated through private vehicle owners who take a cut of the fee, which goes in the company’s coffers. The service relies exclusively on a mobile phone application that alerts the nearest drivers as soon as a booking is made.

While commuters have hailed the service as a game changer, the system has been met with fierce resistance by taxi companies, which question the legality of a service they deem to be a direct threat for their future.

How it works

The service will be operated on a 24-hour basis, and pre-booking will be possible through the web, mobile application or over the phone.

It will be offered in at least 33 locations: University, Mater Dei Hospital, Mcast, Valletta (ferry and Four Winds parking place), park-and ride in Floriana, Pembroke and Marsa, Sliema Ferry, Gżira seafront, Ta’ Xbiex parking area, Msida (Junior College), St Julian’s and St George’s Park in Paceville, Mosta Technopark, industrial estates of Bulebel, Ħal Far, San Ġwann and Mrieħel, Attard (near Corinthia Palace), Rabat and Mdina parking areas, Marsaxlokk parking area, Smart City, Cospicua (ferry and waterfront), airport, Qormi (St Sebastian church), St Paul’s Bay (Gillieru area), Qawra (near aquarium) and Ċirkewwa.

In Gozo, the scheme will be operated in Mġarr, Victoria, Marsalforn and Xlendi

The concessionaire is encouraged to extend the service in other areas.

When booking, users will be asked to indicate a time-slot, the duration, the pickup point and the type of vehicle requested.

There will be one charge, covering all expenses and the cost will be indicated in advance.

Users will be allowed to use priority lanes and park in exclusive spots which will be marked as tow zones for other motorists. Parking by car-sharing users in non-designated areas will only be allowed for up to 15 minutes.

The minimum age of users shall be established by the concessionaire provided it is between 18 and 23 years.

Additional charges may be applied depending on age.

Access to the vehicles will be through a small gadget affixed on the inside that will automatically read a special card or a mobile phone application.