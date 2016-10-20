Bird trapping season open despite EU legal action

A trapping site in Gozo)

The bird trapping season for 2016 started today despite the European Commission's legal action against Malta at the European Court of Justice, Birdlife Malta said.

Bird trapping is banned by the European Birds’ Directive, with BirdLife saying it had concerns about the validity of the two derogations being currently applied.

Since October 13, BLM said it had recorded 14 protected birds shot down, four of which had to be euthanised due to their injuries. The rest, except for one which survived its injuries, were killed in the field.

The week list included a shot Common Kestrel in Żebbuġ, a shot Common Kestrel retrieved from Victoria Police Station in Gozo, a Yellow-legged Gull in Mellieħa (16th October), nine barn swallows shot down in a field and not retrieved at Santa Katarina valley, limits of Rabat, a scopoli’s shearwater possibly shot at sea and recovered at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, and a Eurasian Hobby targeted but luckily not killed at Santa Katarina, limits of Rabat.

A common kestrel was found injured in Bengħajsa, limits of Birżebbuġa by WBRU officers; a honey buzzard was recovered by the police and a juvenile night heron was handed over.

"These latest illegalities bring up the total of known shot and killed protected birds to 48 – truly a shameful start to this year’s autumn hunting season," Birdlife said.

"It is even more shameful that the government does not seem to take any notice or care about this situation. This in light of this week's declaration by a spokesperson for the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights that there is no justification to stop the season."