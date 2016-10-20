Baby among three people injured in Burmarrad crash
Three people were hospitalised after a three-car collision on Burmarrad road late this morning.
The crash involved a BMW and a Mazda which were being driven towards Mosta when they hit each other. As a result, the BMW went out of control and crashed into a Hyundai which was coming from the opposite direction, the police said.
The injured were a 67-year-old man who had been driving the Hyundai and two passengers who were with him - a 60-year-old woman and a nine-month-old boy, all Britons. The woman was seriously injured.
The BMW was being driven by a 50-year-old Turkish man who lives in St Paul's Bay, while the Mazda was being driven by a 26-year-pld man from Qormi. They were unhurt.
