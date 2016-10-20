Rangers boss not worried by repeat of Hampden trouble

Rangers boss Mark Warburton insists he has no security concerns ahead of his side’s first visit to Hampden since May’s trouble-hit William Hill Scottish Cup final.

Gers will make their return to the national stadium when they take on Celtic in Sunday’s BetFred Cup semi-final.

Their last Hampden clash ended in chaos when thousands of Hibernian fans flooded on to the pitch to celebrate a dramatic 3-2 victory as they claimed their first Scottish Cup in 114 years.

But the Ibrox outfit say a number of their players and officials were targeted with abuse by sections of the celebrating Easter Road faithful.

Clashes also broke out on the playing surface when a number of Rangers fans leapt from the stands to confront a section of the Hibs support who took the pitch invasion as an opportunity to taunt their rivals.

Last month, Rangers issued a statement demanding the Scottish FA take action to ensure there is no repeat of the disorder, adding: “It should be understood Rangers will not tolerate any of their employees being attacked with impunity.”

But Warburton, speaking at his pre-match media conference, insists his side are not worried about those ugly scenes being played out again.

“It wouldn’t even enter our minds at all,” he said.

“People way above our pay grade will deal with that aspect.

“From our point of view, no (it is not a concern). It’s a fantastic stadium, it’s a great atmosphere, the playing surface I’m sure is in great condition and we’re looking forward to it.”