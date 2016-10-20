Dundalk have injury doubts

Dundalk are preparing for one of the biggest nights for an Irish club in Europe with key players doubtful, manager Stephen Kenny has admitted.

But the upbeat Lilywhites boss has insisted his side will take on Russian giants Zenit SP today with the same confidence that has delivered three straight Irish Premier Division wins.

Midfielder Stephen O’Donnell has been ruled out for the clash at Dublin’s Tallaght Stadium which will put the Irish underdogs top of Europa Lea-gue Group D if they continue the recent winning streak.

Doubts also hang over John Mountney, who is struggling with a back injury.

“We have four or five who are on the doubtful list at the mo-ment,” Kenny told reporters.

“But it is unprecedented really for an Irish team to be in this position and we know that Zenit have a great tradition.

“But we are certainly looking forward to it – it is a great occasion for us.”