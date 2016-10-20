City goalkeeper Bonello suspended three games

Valletta goalkeeper Henry Bonello was handed a three-match ban yesterday following his late sending-off in the 3-1 league victory over Gżira United last Saturday.

Bonello was shown a straight red card by Northern Irish referee Keith Kennedy 13 minutes from time for hitting an opponent inside the six-yard box.

Moises Avila Perez’s ensuing penalty was saved by Maverick Buhagiar, Valletta’s reserve goalkeeper who had come on for Umeh Calistus.

The champions have yet to decide whether to appeal Bonello’s three-match ban which rules him out of the Premier League matches against Tarxien Rainbows on Saturday, St Andrew’s (October 28) and Ħamrun Spartans (November 5).

Three other Premier League players were sanctioned by the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday.

Pembroke left-back Asani Djeljilj received a one-match ban following his red card in the 4-1 defeat to St Andrew’s. The Macedonian will miss Sunday’s clash with Sliema Wanderers who will be without wing-back John Mintoff who was suspended for one game for four yellow cards.

Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Jorginho also received a one-match ban after collecting his fourth booking in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Sliema Wanderers.

Jorginho will have to skip the Spartans’ match against leaders Balzan on Saturday.