MSE Share Index reaches 3-month high

The MSE Share Index advanced by a further 0.35% during this morning’s trading session of the stock exchange to reach yet another 3-month high of 4,530.968 points as HSBC, GO, Lombard and Malta Properties all closed higher. On the other hand, BOV and RS2 Software plc eased marginally lower whilst IHI, FIMBank and Plaza ended the session unchanged.

HSBC Bank Malta plc shares trended in positive territory for the third consecutive session with a further 2.2% rise to the €1.86 level across seven deals totalling 20,338 shares. The equity has rallied by 20% from its 12-year low earlier this year.

Also in the banking sector, the equity of Lombard Bank Malta plc edged 1.9% higher to recapture the €2.18 level albeit on shallow volumes of 4,009 shares.

Similarly, GO plc trended 1.6% higher to regain the €3.20 level on a single deal of 5,000 shares.

The only other positive performing equity today was Malta Properties Company plc as it moved 2.6% higher to close at the €0.585 level across 2 deals totalling 16,300 shares.

On the other hand, the share price of Bank of Valletta plc lost 0.4% to drop back to the €2.28 level across five trades totalling 11,277 shares.

RS2 Software plc moved back into negative territory with a drop of almost 2% back to its 2016 low of €1.50 across 15 trades totalling 21,246 shares.

Meanwhile, International Hotel Investments plc maintained the €0.66 level on low volumes of 5,000 shares.

Plaza Centres plc also held on to its previous closing price of €1.11 on volumes of 10,000 shares.

The only other active equity was FIMBank plc with 137,579 shares changing hands at the USD0.88 level, representing no change from the previous closing price.

Yesterday afternoon, FIMBank published its Interim Directors’ Statement indicating that during the third quarter of 2016, the Group maintained the positive trend registered during the first half of the year with regard to its performance and objectives.

The directors noted that cost control measures have shown positive results and the management of risk appetite has led to a very strong and controlled portfolio of assets characterized by a significant quality improvement.

The RF MGS Index edged 0.1% higher to reach yet another all-time high of 1,179.124 points as the opening indicative bid prices quoted by the Central Bank of Malta (CBM) for the longer dated MGS continued to trade up to fresh record levels again today. The price of the 2.4% MGS 2041 ended the day 50 bp higher at 110%. This bond has been issued in the primary market in August 2016 at a price of 101.75%.

This afternoon, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it is keeping its interest rates on hold. Furthermore, the ECB noted that interest rates are expected to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time. The ECB also confirmed

that monthly asset purchases of €80 billion will be maintained until the end of March 2017, or beyond if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim.

