Thursday, October 20, 2016, 08:16 by

Reuters

Populism threatens emerging markets – World Bank official

The biggest threat to emerging markets’ growth in coming years could come from the rise of populism and isolationism in developed countries, a World Bank official said.

If such sentiment continued to proliferate in the US, Europe and elsewhere, it would negatively impact trade and transmission mechanisms in emerging market economies, many of which are heavily dependent on exports, said Axel Peuker, director for the financial advisory and banking department at the World Bank.

And as developed market political leaders pull away from globalisation, it could catalyse similar sentiments from political leaders in emerging markets, he said, worsening poverty and income inequality.

The growth of isolationism has become a worrying development for some market analysts and economists following Britain’s surprise vote to exit the EU. The growing popularity of isolationist candidates in Germany and other European nations and threats by US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s to scrap trade agreements with Mexico and impose trade tariffs on China have stoked fears.

