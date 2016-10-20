Kings of Leon swap huge concerts to ‘intimate’ London gig

Kings of Leon played to a small, yet dedicated crowd at what must have been their smallest London show in more than a decade.

The four-piece, from Nashville, Tennessee, announced details of the show, which took place at 229 in central London, on Tuesday morning, and put tickets on sale for £20, cash only.

The Followills – brothers Nathan, Caleb and Jared, and cousin Matthew – even pounded London streets in the afternoon to hand out tickets to lucky fans.

The show itself was a career-spanning affair, weighted heavily in favour of recent seventh album Walls, released on October 14.

The set saw Kings of Leon play six of 21 songs from Walls, which, given it is less than a week old, drew a less frenzied response than older material.

While in ebullient mood, frontman Caleb kept chat to a minimum, with a few thank yous, and a little more conversation while Matthew dealt with a guitar problem.

“It’s great being back home,” he said, to huge cheers.

After leaving the stage after the main set, the band returned to perform a three-song encore of Slow Night, So Long, Around the World and their biggest hit, Sex On Fire.

Standing behind the sound desk, nodding his head throughout was former Led Zeppelin guitarist and renowned Kings of Leon fan Jimmy Page.