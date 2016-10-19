Advert
Czech police arrest Russian in connection with US hacking attacks

Czech police have detained a Russian man wanted in connection with hacking attacks on targets in the United States, the police said, without giving further details.

The arrest was carried out in cooperation with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, Czech police said on their website. Interpol had issued a so-called Red Notice for the man, seeking his arrest, they added.

The Russian citizen was detained at a Prague hotel. Police said he collapsed and was hospitalised. Czech courts will decide whether he will be extradited, police said.

A police spokesman declined to give further details on the arrest. It was not immediately clear what hacking attacks the Russian citizen was wanted for.

The US government this month formally accused Russia for the first time of a campaign of cyber attacks against Democratic Party organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a hacking scandal would not be in Russia's interests.

