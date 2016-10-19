Sculpture and terracotta exhibition
Scupltor Ġanni Pace is celebrating Valletta’s 450th anniversary with a sculpture and terracotta exhibition, entitled Symphonic Dreams, at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta.
Considered one of Malta’s veteran artists, Pace says that each medium he uses, whether wood, stone or clay, has its own unique characteristics.
Although Pace is responsible for many religious statues, he is fascinated by Greek mythology and draws inspiration from patterns created by smoke as it wafts through the air.
■ Symphonic Dreams is open daily at Pjazza Teatru Rjal from 10am to 3pm until October 31. Twenty-five per cent of proceeds will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.
