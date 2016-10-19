Harpsichord and baroque ensemble concert tonight

World-renowned harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani is joining the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble for a performance at the Manoel Theatre tonight.

The recital forms part of The World Summit on Arts and Culture, being hosted this week in Valletta by Arts Council Malta and the International Federation of Arts Councils and Agencies.

Since making his London debut in 2009, Esfahani has worked tirelessly to establish the harpsichord in the mainstream of concert instruments in classical and contemporary repertoire.

He played the first harpsichord recital in the history of the BBC Proms in 2011. Since then, recent and upcoming highlights include solo performances at the Zurich Tonhalle, Cologne Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall and the Barbican Centre in London. Following a stint as artist-in-residence at New College, Oxford, he now continues his academic activities as professor of harpsichord at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble (VIBE) is the resident ensemble of the Valletta International Baroque Festival.

It was born out of a cultural need for Malta to have its own ensemble specifically focused on the study and performances of baroque music, including a rich repertoire of Maltese baroque works. The ensemble consists of predominantly Maltese musicians, guided by foreign Baroque specialists.

Esfahani and VIBE will be tonight be performing works by Scheidt, Bach, Albinoni and Mikel’Ang Vella.

■ Tonight’s recital at the Manoel Theatre starts at 8pm. Tickets from www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, [email protected] or by calling 2124 6389.