Stefan Cheriet Busuttil and Sharon Bezzina in the upcoming Masquerade play Death and the Maiden.

Masquerade Company is presenting a play by Chilean playwright Ariel Dorfman in the coming two weekends.

Written in the wake of the Pinochet regime in Chile, Death and the Maiden boldly explores the intricacies of truth, memory and the morality of retribution.

Through months in captivity under a brutal regime. Paulina Salas (Sharon Bezzina) never saw her captor’s face but she heard his voice, calm yet menacing – a voice she will never forget.

When her husband invites a stranger back to their isolated beach house, she hears that voice again.

The cast also includes Steffan Cheriet Busuttil and Victor Debono.

The play is directed by and directed by Stephen Oliver while Romauldo Moretti is responsible for the set design.

The play is suitable for those aged 16 and over as it contains coarse language, adult themes and description of abuse.

■ Death and the Maiden will be performed at the Blue Box, M Space, Msida, on Friday and Saturday and on October 28, 29 and 30 at 8pm.

For tickets, call 7979 3737 or 2124 6619 or visit www.bluebox.com.mt