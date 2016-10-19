Announcements

AZZOPARDI. On October 17, Sr ROSE went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sister Rose Loporto, her brother Edgar and his wife Meggy, her many nephews and nieces, her grandnephews, grandnieces and their families, Jana Vukovic, the dedicated carers and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, October 19 at 9am at St Joseph convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUSCHIERI. On October 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, AMADEO of Ħamrun (long time member of the Malta Lions Club), aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Susan, Noel and his wife Cynthia and Leslie and his wife Victoria, his grandchildren Elisa, Thea, Adiel, Liesel and Nathaniel, Carmen, Lucy, his brothers Alfred and Charles and their spouses, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 20, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JACCARINI. On October 17, JOSEPH, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita and his son Stephen, his brother Profs. Anthony and his wife Joyce, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis, Joe, Maria, and Monica, nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves St James Hospital, Sliema, tomorrow, Thursday, October 20 at 8.15am for St Gregory parish church, Sliema. Mass will be celebrated at 8.45am. No flowers but donations to the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VUKOVIC. On October 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANDRO, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Pamela, née Pisani Bencini, his sons Sean and his wife Nikki, Nikolai and Valeriya, his grandchildren, Natalya, Rudy and Amy, his sisters Marica and her husband Dr George Debono and Jana, his brother-in-law Geoffrey Pisani Bencini and his wife Mariella, his nephew and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, October 20 at 8.15am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, Pietà. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Mater Dei and Karin Grech hospitals. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of EDWIN H.W. on the 25th anni­versary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Angela and Stephen, Adrian and Marika and his grandsons Andrew and Michael.

DARMANIN – CARMELO. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children Austin and his wife Antoinette, Anna and her husband Renato Farrugia, Paul and his wife Joyce, Tonio and his wife Rita and all his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

DELIA – Architect EDWIN DELIA, B.Arch. A&CE, 19.10.1998. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather called to eternal rest 18 years ago. Never forgotten by his wife Emily, his children Christine, Philip, Andrew and Robert and their spouses, and his eight grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DELIA – EDWIN. Lovingly remembered by his sisters, in-laws and their families.

DOUGALL. Treasured memories of JOHN JOSEPH, on the fourth anniversary of his passing away.

His life a beautiful memory

His absence a silent grief.

Always loved and cherished by his family and friends.

GRECH – SAMUEL, widower of Jane. Remembering father with love and gratitude, today the 47th anniversary of his passing away. Simone, Stephanie, Marian, James, in-laws and grandchildren.

HUBER. Remembering with love and gratitude our dear mother NANCY today and always. Her sons, daughters and their families.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of VICTOR who passed away 17 years ago today. Always in our thoughts, remembered daily in our prayers. His wife Jean, his sons Colin and Andrew and his beloved grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RUGGIER – ISABELLA. In memory of our wonderful, caring Nanny. Always remembered with love in our thoughts and prayers. Angela, Philip, Sandra and Steven.