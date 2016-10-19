Woman dies after Għadira swim
A woman died in Għadira Bay this morning after falling ill while swimming.
The woman, 66 of St Paul's Bay, managed to make it to shore in the Tunnara area but collapsed on the rocks and was pronounced dead.
A magisterial inquiry is under way.
