Witness claimed he recognised murderer in Chef Italy shooting

A chef at the former Chef Italy food outlet had told the police that he had identified the man who shot his colleague in a hold-up 13 years ago, a court was told today.

Former police superintendent Chris Pullicino told the court that Silvano D'Agostino picked out the suspect in a police ID parade, He got so agitated that he wanted to enter the room and attack him.

The superintendent was testifying in the trial of the man accused of the fatal shooting. His name cannot be published because he was a minor at the time of the crime.

Vittorio Cassone, 58. was shot in the chest and killed after he handed some 350 euro in cash during the hold-up.

The former superintendent said he had interrogated Victor Testa, on which traces of gun residue were found. Testa had given a lift to the accused and two other men and had described how the victim was shot from the car.

The superintendent subsequently questioned D'Agostino and Marco Russo, who were both in the outlet when the shooting took place.

Both had initially said, out of fear, that they did not recognise anyone.

When he eventually admitted his knowledge, D'Agostino said he felt a weight had been lifted from his shoulders. He had feared speaking earlier for fear of retribution.