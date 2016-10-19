Truck wedges itself between wall and tree
A driver was injured this morning when his delivery truck wedged itself between a boundary wall and a tree on the Rabat road. The truck is believed to have suffered brake failure.
The driver was helped out of the truck by the police and rescuers of the Civil Protection Department.
The accident happened at about 11am.
