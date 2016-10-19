Police unions join forces for collective bargaining

Malta's two police unions have agreed to work together throughout collective bargaining negotiations for members of the police force.

The memorandum of understanding signed yesterday by the Malta Police Association and Police Officers' Union would ensure that unionised police force members obtained the best possible conditions, the two unions said.

Both unions will now jointly call on Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela to begin negotiations on a new collective agreement for the police force.

The MOU was signed at the office of police commissioner Laurence Cutajar, with assistant commissioner Carmelo Magri also present. Commissioner Cutajar welcomed the agreement, saying it was a step forward which would benefit all.