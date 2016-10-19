Advert
Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 09:19

Police unions join forces for collective bargaining

Malta's two police unions have agreed to work together throughout collective bargaining negotiations for members of the police force. 

The memorandum of understanding signed yesterday by the Malta Police Association and Police Officers' Union would ensure that unionised police force members obtained the best possible conditions, the two unions said. 

Both unions will now jointly call on Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela to begin negotiations on a new collective agreement for the police force. 

The MOU was signed at the office of police commissioner Laurence Cutajar, with assistant commissioner Carmelo Magri also present. Commissioner Cutajar welcomed the agreement, saying it was a step forward which would benefit all. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Lucky punter wins VAT lottery four times...

  2. Watch: The 2017 Budget at a glance - and...

  3. Morning-after pill to be sold over the...

  4. LIVE commentary: Budget 2017

  5. Nine BOV ATMs inoperative after fraud...

  6. Budget reactions, mostly positive, but...

  7. Pensions up to €13,000 to be tax-free;...

  8. Watch: 'I've never seen a politician say...

  9. Customs Department clarifies which new...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed