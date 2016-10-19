Man dies after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Dwejra

A 27-year-old man from Paola died today after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Dwejra, in the limits of San Lawrenz.

The police said the incident happened at 4.50pm.

The man was given first aid by two people who were with him and was taken ashore on a dinghy.

He was taken to Gozo General Hosptial by ambulance but was certified dead.

Soldiers and civil protection officers also assisted the man.

An inquiry is being held.