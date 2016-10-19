Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes the president of the Malta Chamber of Pharmacists saying that as independent healthcare professionals, pharmacists have every right to refuse to sell the morning-after pill if it goes against their moral beliefs.

The Malta Independent says an oil rig which was damaged when it ran aground it to be repaired in Malta.

l-orizzont leads with a commitment by the prime minister not to raise electricity tariffs.

In-Nazzjon, on the same theme, says the prime minister has confirmed that power tariffs are not going down.

MaltaToday quotes the prime minister saying the government will monitor the rental market after the new rent subsidies but he feels that rent regulation would be jumping the gun.