Advert
Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 14:09

Loan shark assaulted and threatened victim, court hears

A loan shark repeatedly threatened and assaulted a man as he demanded high interest rates on outstanding loans, a court heard today.

Testifying in the trial of Dunstan Caruana, who stands accused of usury, the victim, who cannot be named by court order, explained that in January 2013 he borrowed €15,000 from Joseph Manicaro known as Zuzu. This loan was later transferred to Dunstan Caruana, who initially demanded a repayment of €30,000.

A deed of loan was signed before Notary Charles Vella Zarb, whereby the victim agreed to repay the borrowed sum at the rate of 5 per cent per month.

But as more sums were subsequently borrowed, Mr Caruana started demanding higher rates of interest, while threatening the debtor and his family.

The victim said he was punched on several occasions.  

Repayments rose to some €1,200 per month.

The witness explained how whenever he missed a payment the accused would turn up outside his home or work place, threatening him.

The final assault took place outside his home last June when the accused got to know that the police had been informed. He said Mr Caruana had punched him and used a billiards stick to damage light fixtures on the facade. Neighbours intervened to stop the assault. 

The case continues. Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell is defence counsel. Lawyer Jason Azzopardi is appearing for the victim. Police inspector Frank Stivala prosecuted.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Lucky punter wins VAT lottery four times...

  2. Watch: The 2017 Budget at a glance - and...

  3. LIVE commentary: Budget 2017

  4. Budget reactions, mostly positive, but...

  5. Watch: 'I've never seen a politician say...

  6. Pensions up to €13,000 to be tax-free;...

  7. As family fled burning car, people were...

  8. Customs Department clarifies which new...

  9. Watch: Car catches fire in Sliema

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 19-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed