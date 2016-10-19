Extend gas tanker consultation period, PN urges ERA

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has asked Victor Asciak, the chairman of the Environment and Resources Authority, to extend the public consultation period for the power station and gas tanker in Marsaxlokk.

The consultation period began today and is currently scheduled to last for 30 days. It is ostensibly intended as a means for the public to review and give feedback on details of the gas-fired power station project.

In a letter (see pdf link below), Dr Busuttil said the reports published earlier today contained more than 15,000 pages which had to be read and consulted upon in a short period.

"It is ridiculous for the Authority to expect anyone, even an expert, to be able to read and study all this material and present a cogent case in the stipulated time period," Dr Busuttil wrote in his letter to the ERA chairman.

He said this aroused suspicions that an effort was being made to make a serious and effective public consultation process, as required by the Seveso directive and the Aarhus convention, unlikely.

An extension was also requested by the Birżebbuġa council.

In a Facebook post, councillor Herman Schiavone referred to the Opposition leader's call for extension and said the same request was also made by his council

He hoped the request would be acceded to for a serious consultation and discussion.