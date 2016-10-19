Doctors, workers, urged to report work hazards which cause illness

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority is setting up a centre where employees can report an occupational disease or be referred by employers or medical doctors.

The OHSA said the centre would be a focal point that would also make it easier to

coordinate and communicate with employers and health and safety personnel on controlling exposure to the hazards causing the occupational diseases.

Occupational diseases from hazards at work can develop within a short

period of time (such as dermatitis and musculoskeletal conditions) or can take several years to develop (such as cancers).

"Recognition of occupational diseases is a very important tool for OHSA in targeting those industries/occupations where there is inadequate control of

hazards,” said Mark Gauci, OHSA Chief Executive.

Several initiatives were taken over the years to encourage medical practitioners to report occupational diseases, such as the setting up of an online reporting system, but there was very little participation, the OHSA said.

OHSA on [email protected]