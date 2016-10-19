Advert
Wednesday, October 19, 2016, 17:57

Contracts with private hospitals operator to be tabled in Parliament this evening

Commercially sensitive parts will be censored out

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

The government is this evening publishing the contracts with Vitals Global Healthcare, the new private operator at the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals.

The contracts, the minister said, are being tabled in Parliament in their entirety with the commercially sensitive parts being censored out.

VGH was chosen as the preferred bidder in June last year for the public-private partnership. It will be injecting €220 million in a total revamp of the three hospitals.

The concession is for 30 years and the capital injection would be made over the next two years.

VGH has roped in Partners Healthcare International, a US-based company that runs hospitals, to take care of the operational side.

