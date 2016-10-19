Budget debate schedule approve

Parliament this evening approved the schedule of sittings to debate the Budget votes.

Deputy Prime Minister Louis Grech moved that Opposition leader Simon Busuttil should reply to the Budget speech next Monday at 6.30pm. Prime Minister Joseph Muscat would answer on Tuesday at the same time. Both sessions would be televised direct.

The House would be meeting three times daily – at 9 am, at 2pm and at 6pm to discuss the various ministerial votes. The schedule is as follows:

October 26: Tourism; Transport and Infrastructure; and ; Family and Social Security;

October 27: Health; Home Affairs and National Security; and Foreign Affairs;

October 28: Office of the Prime Minister; and Education and Employment;

October 31: Justice, Culture and Local Government; Gozo; and Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties;

November 1: Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change; Economy, Investment and Small Enterprises; Competitiveness and Digital Economy, Maritime and Services;

November2: European Affairs and Electoral Manifesto; and Finance.

Voting on the individual ministerial votes would take place once the European Union approved the Malta Budget.